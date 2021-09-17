Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old barely survived after being treated in a severe case of neglect.

Seymour Police were called by the Department of Child Services in March of 2020 for the report of that teen being malnourished.

They said the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital cold, severely malnourished, and with high blood sugar.

Staff described the child as “basically lifeless” when they arrived.

The victim was flown to Riley’s Children Hospital in Indianapolis where they immediately began lifesaving procedures.

Days later the teen was able to survive and left the hospital.

Six months of investigation later police were able to make three arrests for the teen’s condition.

63-year-old Pamela Faye Hatfield, 41-year-old Donna Burton, and 33-year-old Stevy Geise were all charged with felony neglect of a dependent.

Hatfield has since been released by police.

