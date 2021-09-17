Tri-State AGs warn President Biden of possible legal action over vaccine mandate

Contests
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the White House after visiting Brookland Middle School in northeast Washington, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Biden has encouraged every school district to promote vaccines, including with on-site clinics, to protect students as they return to school amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attorney generals from Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, along with 21 other states, sent a letter to President Joe Biden to warn him of forthcoming legal action if he does not drop the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

On Sept. 10, President Biden announced orders requiring employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 or offer weekly testing.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost all signed the letter sent to the president.

Yost, who says he is vaccinated, calls Biden’s mandate unlawful and further divides the country.

“As proposed, the federal vaccine mandate is not only unlawful, its guise as a workplace safety measure further divides those still considering the vaccine,” Yost said. “I am vaccinated, but the President didn’t force me to – nor should anyone else be required by federal executive edict.”

Another concern raised by the 24 AGs is that the mandate could drive people out of the workforce.

The AGs letter mentions alternatives to the described “one-size-fits-almost-all” vaccine order.

The letter suggests businesses could have employees work remotely instead of being required to get vaccinated, according to a press release from AG Yost.

“The one-size-fits-almost-all approach you [Biden] have decreed makes clear that you intend to use the OSHA statute as a pretext to impose an unprecedented, controversial public health measure on a nationwide basis that only incidentally concerns the workplace.”

