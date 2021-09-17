Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage

There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning,...
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning, though additional reports indicate that the ground stop has been lifted.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - United Airlines experienced issues with its computer system that affected flights, but those issues have been resolved, according to its Twitter feed.

Still, if you are heading out on United Airlines Friday, it’s a good idea to pack your patience, as the early morning disruption may cause delays.

Flights nationwide had reportedly been stopped due to the outage Friday morning.

Customers queried the United Airlines Twitter feed amid the reports that its flights were grounded nationwide, and received variations of the same response: “We apologize for the hold-up. Our teams are working on this issue now, and will do what they can to address it as quickly as possible.”

By about 8 a.m. Eastern, the response had changed to: “Hi there, this issue should already be resolved. Thanks for your patience.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney, who convicted of murdering her son, James Hutchinson, was interviewed by...
Middletown mother convicted of murder tells police what happened to her son
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Fordham Court in Anderson Township.
Fire in Anderson home with large amount of ammunition
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’
Cincinnati police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roselawn.
Man shot to death in Roselawn identified

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati continues through Sunday
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati continues through Sunday