U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez will not run for re-election

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio(Pool photo/The Enquirer)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Gonzalez, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 16th District, has announced earlier today that he will not be running for re-election.

Anthony Gonzalez released his statement on Twitter, stating that he and his wife have “considered the realities of continuing in public service while juggling the increasing responsibilities of being parents” and decided that the best pathway for their family was to not rerun.

Anthony Gonzalez also thanked his staff for their hard work, especially during the pandemic, and described his time in office as “the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Member of Congress”.

He stated how he takes great pride in the wins his office has achieved. “I have always viewed this job as having two critical components: legislation and constituent services. On both, I would put our record up against any other office in the country.”

You can read his full statement below:

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

