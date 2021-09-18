Contests
1 killed in fiery plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport

Wadsworth Municipal Airport
Wadsworth Municipal Airport(Source: Google Maps)
By Stephanie Czekalinski and Michelle Nicks
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A Medina was killed Saturday evening when the plane he was operating crashed and caught fire at the Wadsworth Municipal Airport in Wadsworth, Ohio.

A single-engine amateur-built aircraft was taking off from the airport shortly before 7 p.m. when the nose of the plane struck the runway, causing it to flip onto its top and catch fire, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.

Robert D. Taylor, 64, who was piloting the plane, died at the scene, according to the release.

The aircraft became fully engulfed in flame and was completely destroyed, said Sgt. John Nemastil of the OSHP.

The airport, located at 840 Airport Drive in Wadsworth, is closed, the release said.

This is the second plane crash in the Wadsworth area this month.

On Sept. 3, 74-year-old Peter Klapp, of Canton, was killed after the plane he was in crashed in a body of water in the middle of a field near the Wadsworth Municipal Airport.

Wadsworth is about 40 miles south of Cleveland in Medina County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

