3 men found dead in Cincinnati after report of gunshots, police say
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men in their 20s were found dead in Cincinnati early Saturday after police responded to a report of gunshots a police official said.
Officers responded to the 300 block of East 12th Street about 2:30 a.m. and found the men dead, said Captain Steve Saunders.
Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers 513-352-3040.
