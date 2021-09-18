Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

3 men found dead in Cincinnati after report of gunshots, police say

Three men in their 20s were found dead in Cincinnati early Saturday after police responded to a...
Three men in their 20s were found dead in Cincinnati early Saturday after police responded to a report of gunfire, a police official said.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men in their 20s were found dead in Cincinnati early Saturday after police responded to a report of gunshots a police official said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East 12th Street about 2:30 a.m. and found the men dead, said Captain Steve Saunders.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers 513-352-3040.

See all the latest updates with this breaking story on FOX19 NOW Weekend News starting at 7 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil for 33-year-old man killed when steel coil loosened from flatbed truck
Vigil held for driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County
Brittany Gosney, who convicted of murdering her son, James Hutchinson, was interviewed by...
Middletown mother convicted of murder tells police what happened to her son
Four people are now facing charges following the chase.
Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties
8 Boone County students cited in connection with viral TikTok trend
The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge

Latest News

the final quarter
The Final Quarter 9-17-21
The University of Cincinnati Medical Center
ICU beds at 101% capacity in Tri-State hospitals, staff under ‘extreme strain’
On Friday, FOX19 NOW Investigates was able to talk with Ohio Department of Job & Family...
ODJFS Director offers message to unemployed Ohioans: ‘We’re not finished yet, we’re not going to rest’
Darius Parker, Javona Coleman and Jenaro Gray were shot to death in a triple-slaying in...
Uncertainty plagues loved ones of Avondale triple-shooting victims