3 men found dead in Cincinnati after report of gunshots, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men in their 20s were found dead in Cincinnati early Saturday after police responded to a report of gunshots a police official said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East 12th Street about 2:30 a.m. and found the men dead, said Captain Steve Saunders.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers 513-352-3040.

