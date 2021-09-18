Alzheimer’s Association raises funds, awareness for disease with walk in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter will be hosting the Butler, Warren, and Clinton counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday morning.

Organizers of the walk say the goal is to help raise awareness and $170,000 in funds for Alzheimer’s research.

The walk will start at the Square at Union Center located at 9285 Centre Pointe Drive in West Chester at 10 a.m.

Pre-walk activities will start at 8:30 a.m. The Promise Garden Ceremony, where participants lift different color pin-wheel flowers and share their stories, will take place at 9:40 a.m.

Participants can join in person or walk in their neighborhood.

Organizers have implemented safety protocols, including contactless registration, social distancing, and more. All attendees must be vaccinated or wear a mask when in a crowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

The walk is the world’s largest Alzheimer’s fundraising event.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration is still available online. Organizers ask that those participating to also donate.

FOX19 NOW is the media sponsor for the event.

