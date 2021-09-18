Cincinnati Comic Expo returns to Duke Energy Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Comic Expo is returning to the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend.

The event, which was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown, will feature several guests.

Actors and actresses from T.V. and film who will be attending include Katie Cassidy (Arrow, Black Christmas, Click, and daughter of the late David Cassidy), Tom Cavanagh (The Flash, Yogi Bear), David Accord (The Mandalorian) and more will be making an appearance.

Fans can not only meet the guest, but also enter the panel rooms to discuss and learn about pop culture, costume design, and writing to publish.

The three-day expo will also include dozens of artists and writers including the former Marvel Comics editor Jim Shooter.

Aside from the guests, exhibitors and vendors from around the U.S., including vendors from the Queen City, will be showcasing their work. The items include memorabilia, comics, handcrafted jewelry, toys, games, and more.

Organizers say that anyone wishing to enter the center must wear a mask at all times.

Covering Cincinnati’s 11th annual Comic Expo at the Duke Energy Convention Center! The expo is going on all day today until 7 o’clock. Joining me right now is Ghost Rider🔥 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/RDHtdlW3c3 — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) September 18, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.