Cincinnati Comic Expo returns to Duke Energy Center

The 2021 Cincinnati Comic Expo returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center.
The 2021 Cincinnati Comic Expo returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center.(Facebook)
By Natalya Daoud and Morgan Parrish
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Comic Expo is returning to the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend.

The event, which was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown, will feature several guests.

Actors and actresses from T.V. and film who will be attending include Katie Cassidy (Arrow, Black Christmas, Click, and daughter of the late David Cassidy), Tom Cavanagh (The Flash, Yogi Bear), David Accord (The Mandalorian) and more will be making an appearance.

Fans can not only meet the guest, but also enter the panel rooms to discuss and learn about pop culture, costume design, and writing to publish.

The three-day expo will also include dozens of artists and writers including the former Marvel Comics editor Jim Shooter.

Aside from the guests, exhibitors and vendors from around the U.S., including vendors from the Queen City, will be showcasing their work. The items include memorabilia, comics, handcrafted jewelry, toys, games, and more.

Organizers say that anyone wishing to enter the center must wear a mask at all times.

