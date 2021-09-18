Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger

Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Christopher Green, Jr. (middle.) He...
Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Christopher Green, Jr. (middle.) He is believed to be with the two suspects, Shanae Brown (left) and Helen Willis (right).(Indiana State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (WXIX) - The Gary Police Department has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 7-year-old boy who is missing.

Christopher Green, 7, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in Gary, Indiana, according to the police department.

He is described as 4′, 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red button-up shirt and black pants.

Christopher is believed to be in extreme danger, the Gary Police Department said.

Police said that the two suspects are 40-year-old Shanae Brown and Helen Willis, 58.

Brown is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants, according to the Gary Police Department.

Willis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description for Willis was given.

Police said they are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland license plates LJA617.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Demarian Edwards, Tyler McIntosh, and Jisaiah Jordan.
Police identify 3 men found dead after shooting in Pendleton
Vigil for 33-year-old man killed when steel coil loosened from flatbed truck
Vigil held for driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County
Brittany Gosney, who convicted of murdering her son, James Hutchinson, was interviewed by...
Middletown mother convicted of murder tells police what happened to her son
Four people are now facing charges following the chase.
Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties
8 Boone County students cited in connection with viral TikTok trend

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Ohio AG, BCI join ‘criminal investigation’ of Butler County auditor, sheriff says
The 2021 Cincinnati Comic Expo returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Cincinnati Comic Expo returns to Duke Energy Center
Kentucky troopers were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County Saturday.
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter will be hosting a walk to raise...
Alzheimer’s Association raises funds, awareness for disease with walk in West Chester