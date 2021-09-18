Indiana Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger

GARY, Ind. (WXIX) - The Gary Police Department has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 7-year-old boy who is missing.

Christopher Green, 7, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in Gary, Indiana, according to the police department.

He is described as 4′, 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red button-up shirt and black pants.

Christopher is believed to be in extreme danger, the Gary Police Department said.

Police said that the two suspects are 40-year-old Shanae Brown and Helen Willis, 58.

Brown is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants, according to the Gary Police Department.

Willis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description for Willis was given.

Police said they are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland license plates LJA617.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

