Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County

Kentucky troopers were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County Saturday.
Kentucky troopers were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County Saturday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GHENT, Ky. (WXIX) -A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Gallatin County Saturday, Kentucky State troopers said.

Troopers say a Gallatin County deputy was involved in a shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m. at an unidentified address.

The man who was shot was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, KSP said.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

No deputies or community members were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

KSP has not released any more information at this time.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Demarian Edwards, Tyler McIntosh, and Jisaiah Jordan.
Police identify 3 men found dead after shooting in Pendleton
Vigil for 33-year-old man killed when steel coil loosened from flatbed truck
Vigil held for driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County
Brittany Gosney, who convicted of murdering her son, James Hutchinson, was interviewed by...
Middletown mother convicted of murder tells police what happened to her son
Four people are now facing charges following the chase.
Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties
8 Boone County students cited in connection with viral TikTok trend

Latest News

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter will be hosting a walk to raise...
Alzheimer’s Association raises funds, awareness for disease with walk in West Chester
Alzheimer’s Association raises funds, awareness for disease with walk in West Chester
Alzheimer’s Association raises funds, awareness for disease with walk in West Chester
Alzheimer’s Association raises funds, awareness for disease with walk in West Chester
Alzheimer’s Association raises funds, awareness for disease with walk in West Chester
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Ohio AG, BCI join ‘criminal investigation’ of Butler County auditor, sheriff says