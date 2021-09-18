Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County

GHENT, Ky. (WXIX) -A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Gallatin County Saturday, Kentucky State troopers said.

Troopers say a Gallatin County deputy was involved in a shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m. at an unidentified address.

The man who was shot was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, KSP said.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

No deputies or community members were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

KSP has not released any more information at this time.

