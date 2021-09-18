Ohio dairy farm issues recall for chocolate milk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio-based dairy distributor issued a voluntary recall Friday for some units of its whole chocolate milk.

Green Field Farms Dairy, located in Fredericksburg, said a laboratory analysis showed the product was not effectively pasteurized, according to a news release shared by the Ohio Department of Agriculture on behalf of the farm.

The affected products have an expiration date of 9/29/21 and were sold between Sept. 7 and Sept. 16, according to the release.

About 1,240 units were distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and Washington DC.

As of Friday, the release said, there are no reports of illness involving the product. Contact a doctor if you exhibit signs or symptoms of foodborne illness after consuming the product.

The issue was discovered during routine product testing by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, according to the release.

If you purchased the product, return it to the store for a refund. Call 330-263-0248 with questions.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.