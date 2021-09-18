Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio dairy farm issues recall for chocolate milk

Green Field Farms Dairy issued a voluntary recall Friday for some units of its whole chocolate...
Green Field Farms Dairy issued a voluntary recall Friday for some units of its whole chocolate milk.(Source: Green Field Farms Dairy via gffarms.com)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio-based dairy distributor issued a voluntary recall Friday for some units of its whole chocolate milk.

Green Field Farms Dairy, located in Fredericksburg, said a laboratory analysis showed the product was not effectively pasteurized, according to a news release shared by the Ohio Department of Agriculture on behalf of the farm.

The affected products have an expiration date of 9/29/21 and were sold between Sept. 7 and Sept. 16, according to the release.

About 1,240 units were distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and Washington DC.

As of Friday, the release said, there are no reports of illness involving the product. Contact a doctor if you exhibit signs or symptoms of foodborne illness after consuming the product.

The issue was discovered during routine product testing by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, according to the release.

If you purchased the product, return it to the store for a refund. Call 330-263-0248 with questions.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right)
Police identify 3 men found dead after shooting in Pendleton
Vigil for 33-year-old man killed when steel coil loosened from flatbed truck
Vigil held for driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County
Brittany Gosney, who convicted of murdering her son, James Hutchinson, was interviewed by...
Middletown mother convicted of murder tells police what happened to her son
Four people are now facing charges following the chase.
Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties
8 Boone County students cited in connection with viral TikTok trend

Latest News

Pawpaw fruit is often called the “Poor Man’s Banana” because its taste is a cross between a...
It’s National Pawpaw Day! Where you can find the Ohio fruit and what to know about them
Adam Gilreath fills dishes for Easter brunch at the Grand Finale. Enquirer File.
OpenTable names 2 Cincinnati restaurants among 100 best neighborhood gems
LaRosa's Pizza begins offering the new toppings Monday.
LaRosa’s Pizza offering adding new toppings starting next week
LaRosa's debuting new pizza toppings
LaRosa's debuting new pizza toppings