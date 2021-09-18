Warm Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High humidity will stay a while around the FOX19 NOW viewing area through Oktoberfest Zinzinnati weekend but rainfall will be rare.

That is good news for your outdoor plans but bad news for your garden and lawn. Rain will be much more widespread Monday through Wednesday and it looks like most locations will get 1″ or more.

Humidity stays high this weekend and into Wednesday but late next week real Autumn and its characteristic weather arrives in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

