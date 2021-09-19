200 swimmers ‘take the plunge’ for Great Ohio River Swim

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two hundred participants swam from Ohio to Kentucky Sunday in the Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim to support an urban youth nonprofit.

Participants swam a half-a-mile course starting from the Public Landing downtown to the Kentucky side of the river and back to help support Adventure Crew- a nonprofit that offers outdoor recreational opportunities for teenagers in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Organizers of the event added a 2.5-mile swim downstream along the Ohio shoreline called double dippers.

The double dippers event is a way to help raise funds for the Adventure Crew’s Swim Training Program.

“We added this new facet of the event after so many people expressed interest in Caroline Keating’s 5K on the Ohio River last year,” Adventure Crew’s Associate Director Miriam Wise said. “It’s a great opportunity for strong swimmers looking to complete an open water challenge while also making a positive impact on the lives of local teens.”

Despite not having the Great Ohio River Swim in 2020, Keating completed a 5k swim down the Ohio River alone and raised $10,000 for Adventure Crew.

The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is named after Caroline’s father, one of the first swimmers to sign up for the event in 2007. He supported the event throughout the years until he died in 2017 due to brain cancer.

Adventure Crew is now open to urban youth who are interested in kayaking, biking, and hiking.

