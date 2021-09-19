Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

200 swimmers ‘take the plunge’ for Great Ohio River Swim

Hundreds of swimmers took part in the Great Ohio River Swim Sunday morning.
Hundreds of swimmers took part in the Great Ohio River Swim Sunday morning.(WXIX)
By Drew Amman
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two hundred participants swam from Ohio to Kentucky Sunday in the Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim to support an urban youth nonprofit.

Participants swam a half-a-mile course starting from the Public Landing downtown to the Kentucky side of the river and back to help support Adventure Crew- a nonprofit that offers outdoor recreational opportunities for teenagers in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Organizers of the event added a 2.5-mile swim downstream along the Ohio shoreline called double dippers.

The double dippers event is a way to help raise funds for the Adventure Crew’s Swim Training Program.

“We added this new facet of the event after so many people expressed interest in Caroline Keating’s 5K on the Ohio River last year,” Adventure Crew’s Associate Director Miriam Wise said. “It’s a great opportunity for strong swimmers looking to complete an open water challenge while also making a positive impact on the lives of local teens.”

Despite not having the Great Ohio River Swim in 2020, Keating completed a 5k swim down the Ohio River alone and raised $10,000 for Adventure Crew.

The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is named after Caroline’s father, one of the first swimmers to sign up for the event in 2007. He supported the event throughout the years until he died in 2017 due to brain cancer.

Adventure Crew is now open to urban youth who are interested in kayaking, biking, and hiking.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right)
Men killed in Pendleton triple shooting identified
Vigil for 33-year-old man killed when steel coil loosened from flatbed truck.
Vigil held for driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County
Four people are now facing charges following the chase.
Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
On Friday, FOX19 NOW Investigates was able to talk with Ohio Department of Job & Family...
ODJFS Director offers message to unemployed Ohioans: ‘We’re not finished yet, we’re not going to rest’

Latest News

The Great Miami River Sweep.
Volunteers participate in annual Great Miami River clean sweep
Tyree D. Clark, 18 (Source: CPD)
Investigators ask for help in solving 2013 fatal shooting of teen
Great Ohio River Swim happening Sunday
Great Ohio River Swim happening Sunday
Desmond Ridder
Extended coverage: No. 8 UC beats Indiana 38-24