Brent Spence Bridge work to disrupt traffic for several hours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Brent Spence Bridge will have brief rolling roadblocks Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Starting at 11 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement officers will hold traffic in 15 minutes increments on 1-71/1-75 northbound just south of the bridge.

Northbound traffic is expected to be held up for about an hour.

The roadblocks will then shift southbound to the north of the bridge.

Work is expected to be completed around 1 a.m.

