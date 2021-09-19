Investigators ask for help in solving 2013 fatal shooting of teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Investigators are asking the public for help in solving a fatal shooting of a teenager that happened eight years ago this month.

Det. David Gregory with the Cincinnati Police Department says that in 2013 a shooting took place at a park in North Fairmount, leaving 18-year-old Tyree Clark dead, and two others wounded.

The shooting happened after a dispute began between two different groups at the park, police said.

It is unclear if Clark was the target.

Det. Gregory says he believes that there are witnesses who are withholding information.

“Not everyone who was out there that day came forward as a witness. And I think there are people out there who know exactly who did this,” Det. Gregory said.

He adds that he hopes witnesses will come forward because he wants justice for the victim’s family.

“Other people who may have been the target, who haven’t come forward, I think you have a moral obligation, not to the police, but to the family,” Det. Gregory stated.

Clark’s mother says that her son was a small guy with a huge personality.

She adds that he was a father of a baby girl born just weeks before he was killed.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

