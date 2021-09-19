Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Investigators ask for help in solving 2013 fatal shooting of teen

Tyree D. Clark, 18 (Source: CPD)
Tyree D. Clark, 18 (Source: CPD)
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Investigators are asking the public for help in solving a fatal shooting of a teenager that happened eight years ago this month.

Det. David Gregory with the Cincinnati Police Department says that in 2013 a shooting took place at a park in North Fairmount, leaving 18-year-old Tyree Clark dead, and two others wounded.

The shooting happened after a dispute began between two different groups at the park, police said.

It is unclear if Clark was the target.

Det. Gregory says he believes that there are witnesses who are withholding information.

“Not everyone who was out there that day came forward as a witness. And I think there are people out there who know exactly who did this,” Det. Gregory said.

He adds that he hopes witnesses will come forward because he wants justice for the victim’s family.

“Other people who may have been the target, who haven’t come forward, I think you have a moral obligation, not to the police, but to the family,” Det. Gregory stated.

Clark’s mother says that her son was a small guy with a huge personality.

She adds that he was a father of a baby girl born just weeks before he was killed.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right)
Men killed in Pendleton triple shooting identified
Vigil for 33-year-old man killed when steel coil loosened from flatbed truck.
Vigil held for driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County
Four people are now facing charges following the chase.
Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
On Friday, FOX19 NOW Investigates was able to talk with Ohio Department of Job & Family...
ODJFS Director offers message to unemployed Ohioans: ‘We’re not finished yet, we’re not going to rest’

Latest News

Great Ohio River Swim happening Sunday
Great Ohio River Swim happening Sunday
Desmond Ridder
Extended coverage: No. 8 UC beats Indiana 38-24
Northbound traffic is expected to be held up for about an hour.
Brent Spence Bridge work to disrupt traffic for several hours
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Indiana Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy