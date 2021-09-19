Contests
Rain and storms early in the week, then a cool down

By Olga Breese
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cold front is on the way early in the week. That will bring scattered rain opportunities as early as tonight into Monday morning. Rain chances become more widespread Monday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday will be gray and gloomy. Expect your morning and evening commutes to be wet. Looks like most locations will get 1 to 2 inches of rain before we begin to dry out on Wednesday.

The Autumnal Equinox arrives at 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures will feel appropriately fall-like in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Overnight lows will drop into the chilly 40s.

