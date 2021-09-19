Contests
UPDATE: Man dies in Lexington crash

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash near Russell Cave Road and New Circle Road in Lexington.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Fayette County Coroner said 27-year-old Leonel Suarez was the only person in the car. Police aren’t sure what happened, besides the fact that the driver veered off the road and into a ditch.

Suarez was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officers do not think alcohol was involved.

