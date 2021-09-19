Volunteers participate in annual Great Miami River clean sweep

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Volunteers helped clean the Great Miami River during its annual clean sweep over the weekend hosted by the Great Parks of Hamilton County.

Volunteers were seen filling up bags of trash on Saturday in North Bend.

In addition to picking up trash, the Great Parks of Hamilton County and the volunteers helped restore the health of the Great Miami and the Ohio river watersheds. The goal is to promote the importance of clean water.

Organizers say they have collected 850 tons of trash and tires from the river since the annual event started in 1987.

The Great Miami River runs along the western edge of Shawnee Lookout just before entering the Ohio River.

