Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Volunteers participate in annual Great Miami River clean sweep

The Great Miami River Sweep.
The Great Miami River Sweep.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Volunteers helped clean the Great Miami River during its annual clean sweep over the weekend hosted by the Great Parks of Hamilton County.

Volunteers were seen filling up bags of trash on Saturday in North Bend.

In addition to picking up trash, the Great Parks of Hamilton County and the volunteers helped restore the health of the Great Miami and the Ohio river watersheds. The goal is to promote the importance of clean water.

Organizers say they have collected 850 tons of trash and tires from the river since the annual event started in 1987.

The Great Miami River runs along the western edge of Shawnee Lookout just before entering the Ohio River.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right)
Men killed in Pendleton triple shooting identified
Vigil for 33-year-old man killed when steel coil loosened from flatbed truck.
Vigil held for driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County
Four people are now facing charges following the chase.
Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
On Friday, FOX19 NOW Investigates was able to talk with Ohio Department of Job & Family...
ODJFS Director offers message to unemployed Ohioans: ‘We’re not finished yet, we’re not going to rest’

Latest News

Hundreds of swimmers took part in the Great Ohio River Swim Sunday morning.
200 swimmers ‘take the plunge’ for Great Ohio River Swim
Tyree D. Clark, 18 (Source: CPD)
Investigators ask for help in solving 2013 fatal shooting of teen
Great Ohio River Swim happening Sunday
Great Ohio River Swim happening Sunday
Desmond Ridder
Extended coverage: No. 8 UC beats Indiana 38-24