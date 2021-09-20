911 calls from deadly Butler Couty steel coil crash released

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The 911 call is giving new details on what happened when a steel coil fell from a semi and into the lanes of oncoming traffic on Sept. 15 in St. Clair Township.

Blake Mulder, 33, was driving his SUV on Hamilton Eaton Road (U.S. 127) and Morganthaler Road around 6:30 a.m. when the steel fell.

The steel coil crashed into Mulder’s vehicle and killed the 33-year-old, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The man driving the semi was 42-year-old Keith Blackwell of Louisville, according to the police report.

He seemed to not know what exactly happened when he called 911.

Blackwell tells Butler County dispatch he lost a steel coil from his trailer, but he thought everyone and everything was okay.

“Nobody’s injured or anything but it came out of my trailer,” Blackwell says in the 911 call.

Unbeknownst to the semi-driver, the steel coil crashed into Mulder’s SUV.

Two days after the crash, a vigil was held for Mulder where Kelly Mulder, the mother of two of his children, said she was upset with Blackwell.

“I am angry at the carelessness that there was in making sure that that load was secure because Blake just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Kelly said.

But the 911 call seems to indicate Blackwell had no idea what had happened behind him.

Dispatch: Where did the coils go?

Blackwell: Uh, it’s right there in the road.

Dispatch: Is it in the middle of the road?

Blackwell: Uh, well, I don’t know cause it’s behind me maybe about an eighth of a mile.

According to the police report, Blackwell said he was cut off by another semi in the moments before the steel coil fell.

“This truck run me off the freaking road. He come all the way up on me and run me over into the grass,” Blackwell said on the 911 call.

Police say there were no signs that a semi had driven off the road where Blackwell said he did.

Police did find damage to the right side of the semi Blackwell claims cut him off.

As of now, no charges have been filed against anyone involved in the crash.

