Baker Mayfield’s cleats honor fallen US Navy sailor Maxton Soviak ahead of Cleveland Browns game

Baker Mayfield's cleats
Baker Mayfield's cleats(Source: Soles by Sir Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield had a touching tribute for fallen United States Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak before Sunday’s game.

An image of the U.S. service member and the text “Rest in peace Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak” were featured on the shoes of the Cleveland Browns quarterback, according to Bleacher Report.

Baker Mayfield is honoring Maxton Soviak, a US service member killed in an attack in Afghanistan last month, with his pregame cleats. (via Soles by Sir)

Posted by B/R Gridiron on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Soviak, 22, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed during the bombing attack at a Kabul airport during evacuations from Afghanistan in August.

The 22-year-old Petty Officer 3rd Class was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart medal for his actions in service. His remains were flown back to Northeast Ohio earlier in September.

The cleats were designed by a custom shoe artist known on social media as Soles by Sir. The designer said that when Mayfield approached him about the concept, he knew he “had to make it happen.”

According to the NFL rulebook, players are permitted to wear black, white, and team colors on their shoes during the game. The rules are relaxed during pre-game warmups.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

