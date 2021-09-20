Community shows love, support for restaurant owner after vandalism

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (WXIX) - The community’s response to racial slurs and male private parts drawn on the patio tables at Chef Hip E Cocina Loca over the weekend gave the restaurant’s owner a glimpse of the love and support in Rabbit Hash.

The hateful and graphic vandalism was found on Sunday when the owner, Ernie Estrada, and his nephew got to the restaurant on Sunday.

“My nephew walked out and said, ‘Uncle we have a problem,’ and I was unlocking stuff and when I came over, my heart dropped, literally dropped,” recalled Estrada. “Looking at my nephew, it made it even. . .”

The racist words and drawings hurt Estrada.

“To have someone do that, it was hurtful, and I was in tears,” said Estrada. “You know, my nephew, I’m worried at how it affected him.”

After finding the vandalism at his restaurant, Estrada wrote on social media about what happened.

The community’s response was overwhelming.

“Within about two minutes, I had Mr. Dwane Doyle down here with some green paint, painting my table over, apologizing, and showing us love,” said Estrada.

Estrada says his family and business were flooded with love and support all day on Sunday.

People wanted to let him and his family know that ignorance and hate are not tolerated in Rabbit Hash.

“I could’ve easily said it’s time to pack up and go. They don’t want us here let’s go,” explained Estrada. “These people came down, made me feel welcomed and loved, and my family. Made us feel safe and guaranteed us we’re meant to be here.”

While the day started off negative for Estrada, he says it ended on a better note and turned into one of the best days of his life.

