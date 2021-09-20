Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Family of Paige Johnson still awaiting closure, justice as somber anniversary nears

Paige Johnson was 17 when she went missing in 2010.
Paige Johnson was 17 when she went missing in 2010.(Provided)
By Chris Riva
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Nearly 18 months ago, the remains of Paige Johnson were found. Despite the discovery, her family still does not have closure or justice.

Her remains were found in Williamsburg Township in Clermont County, near East Fork State Park, on March 25, 2020.

The remains have yet to be released to the family because the man accused of putting them there, Jacob Bumpass, is still on trial.

Johnson went missing on Sept. 23, 2010, at the age of 17.

As the anniversary of her disappearance nears, Sept. 23rd brings back a flood of emotions for cousin, Alicen Franks.

“We have this excitement of finding her, you know before we hit the 10-year mark, and it’s now just stalled out for a year and a half,” said Franks. “So, we’re, we’re pretty triggered by the date. It’s an upsetting day to kind of relive everything and a little in shock that we still have to get together to keep her name out there and get justice for Paige.”

Paige Johnson
Man indicted in connection with Paige Johnson’s death, disappearance
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance back in court Tuesday
10 years gone: Paige Johnson’s family approaches somber milestone

Bumpass is indicted on abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence charges, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson’s funeral remains on hold since the family still does not have her remains.

They won’t get their loved one’s remains until Bumpass’ trial is finished.

Johnson’s family hopes her remains could help with the case.

“We’re holding out for the case,” said Franks. “We said anything that helps bring justice. So, we’ve been trying to be patient and let that be part of this ongoing case.”

On Thursday, the 11th anniversary of Johnson’s disappearance, family and friends will gather in DeVou Park, as they have for years at a memorial tree that was planted years ago.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police in Green Township are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday.
Green Township shooting sends 2 to hospital
Damarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right)
Men killed in Pendleton triple shooting identified
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’

Latest News

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
911 calls from deadly Butler Couty steel coil crash released
Aaron, 6, met Hunter Kinney a Mason County High School football player.
NKY high school football player with limb deformity meets, inspires young boy with same condition
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
Nyana Lindsay (right) is credited with the saving the life a 4-year-old at the Holiday Inn pool...
Woman helps save child’s life at West Chester pool