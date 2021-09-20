Contests
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns: List of restaurants participating

Cincinnati Restaurant Week.
Cincinnati Restaurant Week.(Cincinnati Restaurant Week)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will be returning starting Monday, with over 40 restaurants participating.

Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, or $46 three-course prix fixe menus with dine-in and take-out options through Sunday.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to help promote the restaurants and to help locals try an array of cuisines, event organizers said.

Organizers say that $1 from every meal will benefit the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Here is a full list of the restaurants participating:

  • Alfio’s Buon Cibo
  • BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
  • Brown Dog Café, Butcher and Barrel
  • The Capital Grille
  • Che
  • Coppin’s at Hotel Covington
  • Court Street Lobster Bar
  • DeSha’s American Tavern
  • Eddie Merlots
  • Eighteen at the Radisson
  • Embers
  • Firebirds
  • Forno Osteria + Bar
  • Forno Osteria + Bar Montgomery
  • Galla Park
  • The Golden Lamb
  • Goose & Elder
  • Ivory House
  • Jag’s Steak & Seafood
  • Kona Grill
  • Libby’s Southern Comfort
  • LouVino
  • The Melting Pot
  • Metropole at 21c
  • Mita’s
  • Morton’s the Steak House
  • Moerlein Lager House
  • Napa Kitchen and Bar
  • Nicola’s
  • Nicholson’s
  • Overlook Kitchen + Bar
  • Pleasantry
  • Primavista
  • Prime Cincinnati
  • Pampa’s Argentine Gastropub
  • Salazar
  • Season’s 52
  • Somm Wine Bar
  • Street City Pub
  • Subito at Lytle Park Hotel
  • The Mercer
  • Trio
  • The View at Shires Garden
  • Via Vite

Menu and event information can be viewed online.

For more information about the event and to view the menus, visit greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

