Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns: List of restaurants participating

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will be returning starting Monday, with over 40 restaurants participating.

Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, or $46 three-course prix fixe menus with dine-in and take-out options through Sunday.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to help promote the restaurants and to help locals try an array of cuisines, event organizers said.

Organizers say that $1 from every meal will benefit the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Here is a full list of the restaurants participating:

Alfio’s Buon Cibo

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

Brown Dog Café, Butcher and Barrel

The Capital Grille

Che

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington

Court Street Lobster Bar

DeSha’s American Tavern

Eddie Merlots

Eighteen at the Radisson

Embers

Firebirds

Forno Osteria + Bar

Forno Osteria + Bar Montgomery

Galla Park

The Golden Lamb

Goose & Elder

Ivory House

Jag’s Steak & Seafood

Kona Grill

Libby’s Southern Comfort

LouVino

The Melting Pot

Metropole at 21c

Mita’s

Morton’s the Steak House

Moerlein Lager House

Napa Kitchen and Bar

Nicola’s

Nicholson’s

Overlook Kitchen + Bar

Pleasantry

Primavista

Prime Cincinnati

Pampa’s Argentine Gastropub

Salazar

Season’s 52

Somm Wine Bar

Street City Pub

Subito at Lytle Park Hotel

The Mercer

Trio

The View at Shires Garden

Via Vite

Menu and event information can be viewed online.

For more information about the event and to view the menus, visit greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.

