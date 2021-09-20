Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns: List of restaurants participating
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will be returning starting Monday, with over 40 restaurants participating.
Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, or $46 three-course prix fixe menus with dine-in and take-out options through Sunday.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to help promote the restaurants and to help locals try an array of cuisines, event organizers said.
Organizers say that $1 from every meal will benefit the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Here is a full list of the restaurants participating:
- Alfio’s Buon Cibo
- BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
- Brown Dog Café, Butcher and Barrel
- The Capital Grille
- Che
- Coppin’s at Hotel Covington
- Court Street Lobster Bar
- DeSha’s American Tavern
- Eddie Merlots
- Eighteen at the Radisson
- Embers
- Firebirds
- Forno Osteria + Bar
- Forno Osteria + Bar Montgomery
- Galla Park
- The Golden Lamb
- Goose & Elder
- Ivory House
- Jag’s Steak & Seafood
- Kona Grill
- Libby’s Southern Comfort
- LouVino
- The Melting Pot
- Metropole at 21c
- Mita’s
- Morton’s the Steak House
- Moerlein Lager House
- Napa Kitchen and Bar
- Nicola’s
- Nicholson’s
- Overlook Kitchen + Bar
- Pleasantry
- Primavista
- Prime Cincinnati
- Pampa’s Argentine Gastropub
- Salazar
- Season’s 52
- Somm Wine Bar
- Street City Pub
- Subito at Lytle Park Hotel
- The Mercer
- Trio
- The View at Shires Garden
- Via Vite
Menu and event information can be viewed online.
For more information about the event and to view the menus, visit greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com.
