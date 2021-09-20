Contests
Green Township shooting sends to 2 hospital

Authorities are on scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early...
Authorities are on scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are on scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early Monday.

Two people were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center from Cedar Hill Apartments in the 6700 block of Harrison near Sheed roads, off Interstate 74, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Multiple first responders responded from Green Township police and fire departments and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene with all the latest developments.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

