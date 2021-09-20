Contests
Honor Flight returns to CVG Airport for first time since 2019

The flight helps Tri-State veterans see their memorials in Washington, DC free of cost.
The names of the fallen soldiers are seen at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the National Mall ahead of Memorial Day, in Washington, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A special flight that allows veterans to visit their memorials in Washington, DC is returning to CVG Airport.

Airport officials on Monday announced the return of the Honor Flight, whose sole mission is to fly veterans 65 and older, whether they served stateside or overseas, to the memorials at no cost.

The flight is the first of its kind from CVG in two years following a hiatus due to COVID-19.

The trip will resume Tuesday with a 7:30 a.m. fight following a 5:45 a.m. send-off ceremony.

The ceremony will feature bagpipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a TSA color guard ceremony and other special remarks.

The return flight will arrive at 8:35 p.m.

The veterans on the flight are from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

Each veteran will be accompanied by a guardian.

