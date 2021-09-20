Middletown schools, police investigating threat; issue warning about TikTok trends

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City Schools and local law enforcement are investigating a threat against Middletown High School as districts across the Tri-State warn parents about destructive TikTok challenges.

According to a Facebook post made by the school, Middletown administrators became aware of a threat made against their high school over the weekend.

The threat is under investigation to determine if it is credible.

School will be in session on Monday with an increased police presence at Middletown High School.

Administrators are urging students to come forward with information.

They believe the threat, as well as the recent acts of vandalism and theft at the schools, is connected to a TikTok trend.

The “devious lick” challenge on TikTok encourages students to steal and damage property while at school.

TikTok has banned and removed related videos from the platform, but Tri-State district officials are still urging parents to have conversations about it with their children.

Numerous local districts have informed parents about ongoing vandalism due to the trend, including Lockland, Reading, Monroe, Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

Bob Longworth, superintendent of Lockland Local Schools said in a social media video, “The vast majority of our kids are glued to devices with access to content on social media that clearly can very easily influence behaviors in a negative way and result in really good kids making really bad choices.”

Eight students in Boone County have received criminal citations.

“What’s scary for me as an educator and also as a parent is the fact that if our youth can be that easily influenced ... based on a TikTok challenge, what else could they be easily convinced to do,” Longworth added.

In response to the threat against the high school, Middletown school officials said there will be an increased police presence at the school on Monday.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or threats is asked to email Mrs. Carmela Cotter at ccotter@middletowncityschools.com or call Middletown Police Dispatch at 513-425-7704.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.