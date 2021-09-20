Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Most private insurance plans won’t waive COVID-19 cost-sharing, survey says

The majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays,...
The majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays, according to a survey from late August. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many coronavirus patients recovering from long hospital stays are surprised to find that the days of full COVID-19 coverage are over.

While most large insurance companies waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 care in 2020, that is no longer the case in 2021.

Now, COVID-19 patients are getting sticker shock after seeing the kind of significant hospital bills typically associated with major health crises like cancer.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey from late August found that “across the two largest health plans in each state and D.C.,” 72% of the health insurance plans were no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment.

That means the majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays.

The survey indicates the trend is likely to continue, with patients taking on more and more of their treatment costs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Damarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right)
Men killed in Pendleton triple shooting identified
These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’
On Friday, FOX19 NOW Investigates was able to talk with Ohio Department of Job & Family...
ODJFS Director offers message to unemployed Ohioans: ‘We’re not finished yet, we’re not going to rest’
Authorities are on scene of a shooting reported at a Green Township apartment complex early...
Green Township shooting sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Florida search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend suspended
Cincinnati Restaurant Week.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns: List of restaurants participating
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9:30 a.m.
At least six people have been killed and dozens injured in a university shooting in Perm, Russia.
Scene of Russian university shooting (no sound)