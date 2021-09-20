Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $472 million, highest since January

FRANKFORT, Ky (WXIX) -The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $472 million with a cash option of $342 million, making it the highest Powerball jackpot since January.

The Kentucky Lottery says that in January, dueling jackpot runs produced a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot win in Maryland and a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot win in Michigan.

The last time someone won the jackpot was in June, officials said.

Monday night’s drawing will be the thirty-fifth draw in the jackpot run.

Tickets for the drawing are $2 each. Drawings take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11 p.m.

Players can purchase tickets at any Kentucky retailer or online.

Lottery officials say that the odds of winning are one in 292 million.

