Rainy, cooler temps this week

Get ready for a big temperature change this week as our first real taste of fall temperatures...
Get ready for a big temperature change this week as our first real taste of fall temperatures arrives.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready for a big temperature change this week as our first real taste of fall temperatures arrives.

The transition starts Monday morning with scattered rain followed by more widespread rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday will be gray and gloomy.

Expect your morning and evening commutes to be wet.

Most locations will see 1 to 2 inches of rain before we begin to dry out on Wednesday.

The Autumnal Equinox will arrive at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will feel appropriately fall-like in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Overnight lows will drop into the chilly 40s.

