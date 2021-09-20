USPS hosting job fairs Friday at two locations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The United States Postal Service is hosting job fairs on Friday at its Norwood and Westwood branches.

The open positions consist of city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants, postal support employees and rural carrier assistants.

Starting salaries range from $16.87 to $19.06 per hour.

The job fairs will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. Friday at the below locations:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass a background investigation.

They must also be available to work weekends and holidays, according to USPS.

For more information on jobs with the USPS, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.