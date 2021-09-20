Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman helps save child’s life at West Chester pool

Nyana Lindsay (right) is credited with the saving the life a 4-year-old at the Holiday Inn pool...
Nyana Lindsay (right) is credited with the saving the life a 4-year-old at the Holiday Inn pool over the weekend.(West Chester Township Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman’s life-saving efforts are being honored after she came to the rescue of a 4-year-old who nearly drowned.

Nyana Lindsay was at the Holiday Inn pool over the weekend at the same time the child almost drowned, according to West Chester Township’s Facebook post.

Lindsay performed CPR on the 4-year-old, the post reads.

“Thanks to Nyana’s heroic efforts, the child was breathing and responsive when West Chester Township EMS arrived,” the township wrote on Facebook.

She was presented with the West Chester Challenge Coin from West Chester Fire Captain Dave Mainwaring for her heroic actions.

Nyana Lindsay saved a life over the weekend. Nyana performed life-saving CPR on a 4-year-old who nearly drowned at the...

Posted by West Chester Township - Government on Monday, September 20, 2021

Wester Chester Fire & EMS does offer CPR classes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Damarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right)
Men killed in Pendleton triple shooting identified
Police in Green Township are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday.
Green Township shooting sends 2 to hospital
These three were charged after the Department of Child Services was called for the teen.
Three arrested in neglect leaving teen ‘basically lifeless’
On Friday, FOX19 NOW Investigates was able to talk with Ohio Department of Job & Family...
ODJFS Director offers message to unemployed Ohioans: ‘We’re not finished yet, we’re not going to rest’

Latest News

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
USPS hosting job fairs Friday at two locations
The Powerball has reached an estimated $472 million.
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $472 million, highest since January
Baker Mayfield's cleats
Baker Mayfield’s cleats honor fallen US Navy sailor Maxton Soviak ahead of Cleveland Browns game
Police in Green Township are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday.
Green Township shooting sends 2 to hospital