Woman helps save child’s life at West Chester pool

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman’s life-saving efforts are being honored after she came to the rescue of a 4-year-old who nearly drowned.

Nyana Lindsay was at the Holiday Inn pool over the weekend at the same time the child almost drowned, according to West Chester Township’s Facebook post.

Lindsay performed CPR on the 4-year-old, the post reads.

“Thanks to Nyana’s heroic efforts, the child was breathing and responsive when West Chester Township EMS arrived,” the township wrote on Facebook.

She was presented with the West Chester Challenge Coin from West Chester Fire Captain Dave Mainwaring for her heroic actions.

Wester Chester Fire & EMS does offer CPR classes.

