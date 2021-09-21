Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

16 Ohio schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Any empty classroom
Any empty classroom(WLUC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Department of Education released its annual National Blue Ribbon Schools list Tuesday.

Of the 325 schools recognized, 16 Ohio schools were on the list.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Local schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools:

  • Cincinnati – Mariemont Junior High School, Mariemont City School District.
  • Cincinnati – Montgomery Elementary School, Sycamore Community City School District.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Secretary Cardona said in a news release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

To see a full list of schools, click here.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Green Township are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday.
Florence man wanted in Green Township double-shooting, police say
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
VIDEO: Man charged in alleged assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
VIDEO: Teacher charged with assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
Andrew Maas became the new owner of a 4,000-square-foot candy factory in Florida after finding...
Man wins candy factory after finding Indiana’s golden ticket
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones sentencing postponed in OTR nightclub assault

Latest News

Controversial legislation proposed by a state lawmaker from Greater Cincinnati to prevent...
Ohio lawmaker says she was kicked off House Health Committee as her bill stalls, new ones form
Medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine.
Federal judge to hear challenge to Northern Kentucky hospital group’s vaccine mandate
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
No charges to be filed in shooting death of NKU law student, prosecutor says
Elijah Thompson
Man wanted in Green Township double shooting arrested in NKY