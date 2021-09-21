16 Ohio schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S. Department of Education released its annual National Blue Ribbon Schools list Tuesday.

Of the 325 schools recognized, 16 Ohio schools were on the list.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Local schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools:

Cincinnati – Mariemont Junior High School, Mariemont City School District.

Cincinnati – Montgomery Elementary School, Sycamore Community City School District.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Secretary Cardona said in a news release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

