2 hurt in Clifton shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot in Clifton late Monday, including one who is critically hurt, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to Central Parkway near Clifton Colony Drive about 10 p.m., said Lt. Tim Lanter.

Police found one victim at the scene who was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recovery, he said.

The second shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in western Cincinnati.

That person’s condition is critical, Lt. Lanter said.

Police found 15 shell casings at the scene., he said, but they are not sure yet if this was a shootout or if another shooter targeted both victims.

The incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.