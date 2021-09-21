Contests
Butler County Sheriff: Office won’t act as ‘vaccine police’ in enforcing mandates

The sheriff said his stance on vaccine mandates is the same as a mask mandate.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says his office will not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Even though Butler County does not have vaccine mandate, Jones says there is concern if he will enforce them.

Sheriff Jones says the sheriff’s office is “not the vaccine police.” He used similar language regarding mask mandates, saying the sheriff’s office was not the “mask police.”

“The sheriff’s office will not be going door to door and we will certainly not be checking vaccine cards before you enter a restaurant or any other establishment for that matter,” a press release from the sheriff reads.

Sheriff Jones, who is vaccinated, says getting the vaccine is a decision people should be able to make on their own.

If someone does not want the vaccine, he says that is their right.

