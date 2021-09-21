Cincinnati bride discovers she’s had someone else’s wedding dress for 17 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman thought she’s had her wedding dress since her big day in 2004, but it turns out she’s had another bride’s dress the entire time.

Susan Stephenson is searching for the wedding dress she wore 17 years ago. Her mother had the dress preserved after the wedding and it’s been kept in a box since 2004.

Last weekend, Stephenson realized the bag was unsealed and that’s when she made the shocking discovery.

“I opened the box, and it’s not my dress,” recalls Stephenson.

Stephenson, who is originally from Cincinnati, is celebrating her 17th wedding anniversary this year.

As it is for a lot of brides, Stephenson’s wedding dress means a lot to her.

Finding out she’s had the wrong dress for all these years made her sad for several reasons.

“Shock, disbelief, and then sadness because of course, I want my dress,” continues Stephenson. “And then I want this woman to have her dress as well. I’ve had someone else’s dress for 17 years.”

Stephenson says she immediately called Widmer’s Cleaners on Madison Road in Hyde Park, where her mom took the dress in 2004.

They said they have no records predating 2016.

Stephenson posted pictures on Facebook, hoping to find the person who has her dress and the owner of the other dress.

“Perfect scenario, she has mine, I have her’s, she’s still living in the Cincinnati area,” says Stephenson.

Stephenson says the dress she has compared to her original dress is completely different,

“Her dress is strapless, very form-fitting, all the way to the ankles, a small train. It’s entirely made up of lace and beading,” explains Stephenson. “Mine is pretty much the opposite. Mine has short sleeves, a round scoop neck, embroidery on the bodice, some beading around the hips and waist, and a very plain ball grown skirt with a cathedral length train.”

Stephenson hopes someone will see this story or her Facebook and recognize the dress as their own or as someone they know.

She comes back to Cincinnati once a month and says she will gladly return the dress to the right bride.

“To the woman’s dress we have, we’ve taken really good care of it. And with regard to my dress, I just hope someone treated it with the same respect.”

If you know anything about either dress, you can send Stephenson an email.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.