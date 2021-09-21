Federal judge to hear challenge to Northern Kentucky hospital group’s vaccine mandate

CINCINNATI - A federal judge in Covington will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to temporarily stop St. Elizabeth Healthcare from requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the hospital group’s more than 10,000 employees are required to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or obtain a medical or religious exemption.

A lawsuit filed early this month on behalf of dozens of the hospital group’s employees asks U.S. District Judge David Bunning to declare the vaccine requirement invalid. The plaintiffs have also asked Bunning to issue a temporary injunction while the case plays out in court.

“These workers live in fear,” documents filed recently in the case say. The same documents also accuse the hospitals of manipulating “their Covid and vaccine issues, including occupancy, to spread fear in the community.”

The documents allege the hospitals have done that “for their government money financial benefit.”

Attorneys for St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the largest employer in Northern Kentucky, say the lawsuit ignores the law and raises “incoherent causes of action.”

They point out that several federal courts have rejected similar challenges to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. They also say a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision, which upheld a Massachusetts smallpox vaccination law, is still binding precedent.

St. Elizabeth’s attorneys say the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more contagious, has caused a rapid increase in hospitalizations and deaths in the state. According to state data, the number of people hospitalized in Kentucky with COVID-19 went from 264 on July 15 to nearly 2,500 on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 1, St. Elizabeth Healthcare had 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, 19 of whom were not vaccinated, court documents say.

“The surge has particularly affected the unvaccinated population,” St. Elizabeth’s attorneys say in court documents.

The decision to require the hospital group’s employees to be vaccinated was driven by “a duty to provide an environment that is as safe as possible for patients,” the documents say, and “to provide a workplace that is free of recognized hazards.”

A similar lawsuit surrounding the vaccine requirement was filed in August and then voluntarily dismissed days later. The current version was filed Sept. 3, court records show. A separate lawsuit accusing St. Elizabeth Healthcare and five other area hospital groups of antitrust violations, filed in federal court in Cincinnati, was filed twice and voluntarily dismissed twice.

The firm behind the lawsuits is the Deters Law Firm, which is based in Independence. Its spokesman, Eric Deters, has become a consistent presence online, supporting hospital employees who don’t want to be vaccinated and speaking out against the vaccines. In one YouTube video, he accused the hospitals of acting “in the most evil, corrupt way.”

Deters’ Kentucky law license was suspended for many years, and this summer he gave up his battle to have it reinstated after the Kentucky Supreme Court denied his most recent request for reinstatement.

COVID-19 ‘is very much surging’

In court documents, St. Elizabeth’s attorneys say the lawsuit filed Sept. 3 doesn’t include any scientific basis to disregard “the reality that COVID-19 is very much surging.”

The lawsuit includes a sworn statement from a doctor who specializes in oncology and blood disorders, but who the documents say should not be considered an expert in infectious diseases. Among the statements made by Dr. Jamie Kendrick Waselenko in an affidavit: “The current (vaccine) mandates are criminal” and “Dr. Fauci, the NIAID and others are complicit in this fraud.”

Waselenko also referred to the vaccines, incorrectly, as “gene-based therapies,” according to the documents.

St. Elizabeth’s attorneys also point out that President Joe Biden announced this month that workers at hospitals receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid money must be fully vaccinated.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare may find itself in violation of that mandate.

Attorneys for the hospital group also note that some employees have been granted religious or medical exemptions. As of Sept. 13, 85 requests for either medical exemption or postponement had been granted. Many of the postponements were due to pregnancy.

