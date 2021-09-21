Contests
FedEx hiring thousands in Cincinnati ahead of holiday season

FedEx will organize a special recruitment drive on National Hiring Day.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FedEx announced plans to add 3,600 workers at its facilities in the Cincinnati area as it prepares for the busy holiday season.

The company said they will host both in-person and virtual hiring events.

“We are hiring for thousands of positions across our network, granting competitive offers and pay enhancements that may also be available in select markets,” FedEx said in a news release.

Positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.

FedEx Hiring Day will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11000 Toebben Drive in Independence.

Applicants can also apply virtually on their website.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old. There are no minimum education requirements.

