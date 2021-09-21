Contests
Indiana governor solicits donations for Afghan refugees

Camp Atterbury, located near Edinburgh, Indiana, will serve as a as a site to temporarily house...
Camp Atterbury, located near Edinburgh, Indiana, will serve as a as a site to temporarily house Afghan evacuees.(Source: Marc Wilson, WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is asking Hoosiers to donate new clothing, powdered baby formula and other items for thousands of Afghan evacuees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury.

Nine Indiana National Guard armories will serve as regional collection sites for the public to drop off new items to help clothe and support the evacuees, Holcomb’s office said Thursday.

Only new items in their original packaging will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Monday at armories in Evansville, Greenfield, Rockville, Danville, Muncie, Indianapolis (Kessler-Moore Readiness Center), Fort Wayne, South Bend and New Albany.

The clothing needs include men’s and women’s unbranded, modest items such as long sleeve t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large and children’s clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks. Forty percent of the evacuees are children ages 14 and under.

Any organization or business seeking to make a large donation and unable to deliver to a designated site should contact privatesector@dhs.in.gov.

Hoosiers interested in making monetary donations can do so here or here.

Camp Atterbury, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Indianapolis, is housing more than 6,000 Afghan refugees who are preparing for permanent resettlement, two weeks after the first wave of evacuees arrived.

