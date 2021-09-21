Contests
Johnny Bench’s single-season HR record for catchers broken by Royals’ Pérez

Johnny Bench, heavy hitting Cincinnati Reds catcher, connects for home run in ninth inning of...
Johnny Bench, heavy hitting Cincinnati Reds catcher, connects for home run in ninth inning of Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1972 game against Pittsburgh Pirates, tieing game at 3-3 in Cincinnati. Pitcher for Pirates is Dave Giusti at this stage of game in the Reds home park at Cincinnati. Catcher is Manny Sanguillen. Umpire is Augie Donatelli. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Johnny Bench’s single-season home run record for a catcher was broken Monday when Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez hit his 46th homer of the year.

In 1970, Bench smashed 45 home runs to set the record for catchers.

Bench stood above all others at the position for more than 50 years until Pérez’s 2021 season.

The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to congratulate Pérez on his record-breaking home run. Bench even quoted a famous Yogi-ism from the great Yogi Berra.

The record recognizes players who played catcher in at least 75% of their games that season.

Bench caught 139 games in his 1970 season.

So far in 2021, Pérez was behind the plate for 118 games and was the DH in 35 other games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

