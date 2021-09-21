Man shot in Butler County

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield Township police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers said they responded a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Tyler’s Creek Townhomes off Wildbranch Road about 12:26 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found multiple townhomes in two different buildings struck by bullets, according to Captain Doug Lanier.

Shortly after, an area hospital notified officers that a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital seeking treatment.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, has non-life threatening injuries and is believed to be the intended target, Captain Lanier said.

No other victims or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040, or Fairfield Township detective: 513-887-5841.

