Man shot in Butler County

Fairfield Township police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in the area of...
Fairfield Township police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in the area of Tyler’s Creek Townhomes off Wildbranch Road.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfield Township police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers said they responded a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Tyler’s Creek Townhomes off Wildbranch Road about 12:26 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found multiple townhomes in two different buildings struck by bullets, according to Captain Doug Lanier.

Shortly after, an area hospital notified officers that a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital seeking treatment.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, has non-life threatening injuries and is believed to be the intended target, Captain Lanier said.

No other victims or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040, or Fairfield Township detective: 513-887-5841.

