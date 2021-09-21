Man wanted in Green Township double shooting arrested in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted in connection to a double-shooting in Green Township early Monday morning has been arrested, according to police.

Covington police said they received a call that 21-year-old Elijah Thompson was inside a residence in the 100 block of E 40th Street.

Police said they used a variety of methods to contact Thompson and he eventually exited and surrendered without incident.

The shooting happened at the Cedar Hill apartments in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue, per Green Township police.

Multiple police and fire officials responded from Green Township police and fire departments and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The two victims were located by police and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Thompson is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

He was charged with the aggravated assault warrant issued out of Ohio.

Covington police said no local charges have been filed at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.