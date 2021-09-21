Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man wanted in Green Township double shooting arrested in NKY

Elijah Thompson
Elijah Thompson(Covington Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted in connection to a double-shooting in Green Township early Monday morning has been arrested, according to police.

Covington police said they received a call that 21-year-old Elijah Thompson was inside a residence in the 100 block of E 40th Street.

Police said they used a variety of methods to contact Thompson and he eventually exited and surrendered without incident.

The shooting happened at the Cedar Hill apartments in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue, per Green Township police.

Multiple police and fire officials responded from Green Township police and fire departments and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The two victims were located by police and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Thompson is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

He was charged with the aggravated assault warrant issued out of Ohio.

Covington police said no local charges have been filed at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Green Township are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday.
Florence man wanted in Green Township double-shooting, police say
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
VIDEO: Man charged in alleged assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
VIDEO: Teacher charged with assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
Andrew Maas became the new owner of a 4,000-square-foot candy factory in Florida after finding...
Man wins candy factory after finding Indiana’s golden ticket
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones sentencing postponed in OTR nightclub assault

Latest News

FedEx will organize a special recruitment drive on National Hiring Day.
FedEx hiring thousands in Cincinnati ahead of holiday season
One person was hospitalized in a Reading shooting early Tuesday, dispatchers confirm.
Reading shooting sends 1 to hospital
Cincinnati police say two people were shot in Clifton late Monday, including one who is...
2 hurt in Clifton shooting, police say
Fairfield Township police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in the area of...
Man shot in Butler County