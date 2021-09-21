Middletown mother who killed her son undergoes polygraph test

This story will be updated through the evening as we continue to review the interrogation tapes.The first round of tapes can be found here.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have released a second round of tapes chronicling the days-long police interrogation of a Middletown mother who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son in February.

Brittany Gosney, 29, murdered James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 while attempting to abandon him and his two siblings at a Preble County park in February.

Authorities say Hutchinson was dragged by Gosney’s van as he tried to get back inside. Eventually she returned for him and the other children, put them in the van and drove back home. Two days later, she tied a concrete block to Hutchinson’s body before throwing him in the Ohio River.

On Sept. 12, Gosney was sentenced to the maximum of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

Eight months prior, on Feb. 28, Gosney and her 42-year-old boyfriend, James Hamilton, walked into the Middletown Police Department to report Hutchinson as missing.

Detectives questioned Gosney over the course of three hours that day, during which she denied wrongdoing and detailed the events leading to her son’s death before admitting to having dropped his body in the Ohio river.

Police questioned Gosney again on March 1, 2 and 3. The interrogation tapes released on Tuesday cover those days.

Gosney is under arrest at this point. She is hooked to a polygraph test.

Asked what she thought would happen to the children she was trying to abandon, she replies:

“I was hoping they would be safe and ok and not get eaten by no coyotes. But then again, me abandoning them was still not safe.”

Asked why she chose to drop the children off instead of “just having him do it,” Gosney replies:

“Because he kept telling me I need to do something with them. ‘They’re your children, you do something with them.”

Gosney admits to knowing that James was dragged beneath the car she was driving but says she did not know at the time he was dead.

She says she saw James lying on the ground when she came back. Asked if she heard him scream, she replies:

“I didn’t hear him scream. I heard the other two screaming.”

MORE: Where the search for James Hutchinson’s body stands | Grandfather has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River

The 6-year-old boy’s body still has not been found.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Hamilton faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.