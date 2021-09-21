Contests
More Rain on the Way

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High humidity will come to an end in the FOX19 NOW viewing area Wednesday, then a journey into Autumn will commence as less humid, cooler air arrives for a while.

Rainfall totals today through Thursday afternoon should be an inch or more in almost all locations. Some areas will get as much as 2.5″, but because it is falling over several days and the ground is dry flooding is not expected.

Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening will be mostly wet and cool. The rain looks like it will end Thursday early afternoon and after that a very nice Friday, Saturday and Sunday are ahead. Through the end of September temperatures will be near normal and humidity not too high.

Rain and storms early in the week, then a cool down