No charges to be filed in shooting death of NKU law student, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced no charges will be filed in the Sept. 11 shooting death of Cierra Allen.

Allen, 30, who was a Northern Kentucky University law student and mother of two was found with gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of St. James Avenue.

Deters said on Sunday, Sept. 11, Allen and the shooter were involved in a physical altercation at a youth football event. When the altercation ended, the shooter left the scene and returned to their home.

According to the prosecutor, several hours later, Allen was on the shooter’s doorstep banging on the door.

Deters said the shooter was “in fear for her safety” and approached the front door with a firearm.

When the shooter opened the door, Allen charged at her and the shooter fired one shot, he said.

The shooter attempted to render aid to Allen and called 911 to report the incident, according to Deters.

Allen was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Last week, the Cincinnati Police Department had said preliminary information indicated Allen’s shooting was an apparent act of self-defense.

The prosecutor’s office said they reviewed CPD’s file on the investigation.

“This, by all accounts, is a tragic situation. I understand the Chase Law School community is grieving their classmate, and her family and her children are grieving their loved one. But, Ms. Allen came to this woman’s home, after physically harming her once already that night, and made this woman fear for her life. This is clearly self-defense,” Deters said.

According to Deters, upon investigation by the CPD, it was determined Allen and the shooter knew each other and had previously been friends.

They said Allen had been the aggressor in the original altercation and the shooter in the case suffered visible injury as a result of that attack.

