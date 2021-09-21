Contests
Ohio reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-January

(KXAS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,596 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,358,918 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 6,814 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 241,901 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 70,655 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 9,271 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Gov. Mike DeWine said during a briefing on Tuesday that the single-day increase in hospitalizations reported on Tuesday was the highest number since January.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

