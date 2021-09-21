Ohio reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-January

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 21,596 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,358,918 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 6,814 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 241,901 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 70,655 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 9,271 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Today's numbers show we have 459 newly reported hospitalizations of people of all ages in the last 24 hours - that’s our highest number since January. Even more startling is that more and more younger Ohioans are being admitted to the hospital for COVID. pic.twitter.com/L3YvDrJn6i — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 21, 2021

Gov. Mike DeWine said during a briefing on Tuesday that the single-day increase in hospitalizations reported on Tuesday was the highest number since January.

