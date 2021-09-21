Contests
Parents of Lawrenceburg Marine injured in Kabul give update on her condition

By Chris Riva
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is making good progress in her recovery from the Kabul Airport attacks, according to her parents.

Kelsee is in Washington at Walter Reid Hospital recovering from her injuries.

“Kelsee is recovering pretty well. Her injuries were pretty severe, but she has like great positivity,” said Stacey Lainhart when talking with The 812′s Steven Harmeyer. “We’re all just going to be praying for her and continuing to be on that journey with her through her recovery time.”

Kelsee’s mom and dad have been in Washington while she recovers.

Kelsee’s hometown community has stepped up to help their Marine and her family.

Students and teachers at Sunman-Dearborn Community schools started a t-shirt fundraiser with the proceeds going to Lainhart’s family.

The shirts are being sold online and will also be available at East Central’s football game Friday against Moeller High School.

Stacey is blown away by the community’s support.

“We’re blown away by the generosity and those that have just like been doing, you know, benefits and putting her name out there and just praying for her. And that’s really all we’re asking for is just people to pray for her recovery. Pray that she can walk again, and you know, continue to be there with her when she has some down days, you know, so, but she’s got a very positive attitude and we’re, we think she’s going to come through. She’s a warrior.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

