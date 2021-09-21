Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police update investigation into Pendleton triple homicide

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Tuesday said the shooting that left three men dead in Pendleton was an “isolated” event.

CPD’s Homicide Unit provided the update three days after the triple-slaying that happened overnight Saturday.

Police found the men with gunshot wounds in the 300 block of East 12th Street.

Previously CPD identified the victims (pictured below) as Demarian Edwards, 20, Tyler McIntosh, 20, and Jisaiah Jordan, 24.

“This is an isolated incident between these three individuals,” a police spokesperson said on Tuesday. “This was not a random act of violence.”

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Demarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right)
Demarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right)(Family/CPD)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Green Township are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday.
Florence man wanted in Green Township double-shooting, police say
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
VIDEO: Man charged in alleged assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
VIDEO: Teacher charged with assault against 4-year-old at Fairfield daycare
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
No charges to be filed in shooting death of NKU law student, prosecutor says
Fifteen shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.
2 hurt in Clifton shooting, police say

Latest News

Potter Stewart Courthouse
New vaccine policy for employees, visitors at Cincinnati’s federal courthouse
Kelsee Lainhart
Parents of Lawrenceburg Marine injured in Kabul give update on her condition
Brian Holmes
Guilty plea in fatal shooting over victim’s sister near Northwest High School
Video shows alleged kidnapping attempt at Clermont County playground
Video shows alleged kidnapping attempt at Clermont County playground