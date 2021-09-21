Police update investigation into Pendleton triple homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Tuesday said the shooting that left three men dead in Pendleton was an “isolated” event.

CPD’s Homicide Unit provided the update three days after the triple-slaying that happened overnight Saturday.

Police found the men with gunshot wounds in the 300 block of East 12th Street.

Previously CPD identified the victims (pictured below) as Demarian Edwards, 20, Tyler McIntosh, 20, and Jisaiah Jordan, 24.

“This is an isolated incident between these three individuals,” a police spokesperson said on Tuesday. “This was not a random act of violence.”

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Demarian Edwards (left), Tyler McIntosh (middle) and Jisaiah Jordan (right) (Family/CPD)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.