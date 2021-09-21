Reading shooting sends 1 to hospital

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized in a Reading shooting early Tuesday, dispatchers confirm.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Elm Street shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of a 28-year-old man shot while riding his bike, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to dispatchers.

Police and a K-9 searched the area for a shooter, but no arrests were announced. Suspect information was not released.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once Reading police release more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.