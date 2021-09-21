Contests
Reading shooting sends 1 to hospital

One person was hospitalized in a Reading shooting early Tuesday, dispatchers confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized in a Reading shooting early Tuesday, dispatchers confirm.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Elm Street shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of a 28-year-old man shot while riding his bike, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to dispatchers.

Police and a K-9 searched the area for a shooter, but no arrests were announced. Suspect information was not released.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once Reading police release more information.

