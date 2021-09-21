Sheriff’s office searching for missing Warren County man

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man missing since Monday night.

Marcus Castillo was last seen around 9:30 p.m. taking out the trash at his home in Franklin Township, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Castillo is insulin dependent and doesn’t have his medication with him, deputies say.

He is described as 5′5″ and 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, light gray pants and black Nike shoes.

He does not have any identifying scars or tattoos.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or your local law enforcement agency.

Marcus Castillo (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

