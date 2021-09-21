New vaccine policy for employees, visitors at Cincinnati’s federal courthouse

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Federal court employees in Cincinnati will need to start providing twice-weekly negative COVID-19 tests if they don’t intend to get vaccinated.

Visitors to the Potter Stewart Courthouse downtown will be asked to provide proof of vaccination on entry. If they can’t, they must wear a mask at all times.

Employees, externs and judiciary contractors can submit an “attestation form” confirming their vaccination status or request an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

Without that confirmation, individuals (including those granted an exception) will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test twice per week.

They must also wear a mask at all times in the courthouse and maintain social distance from others.

Judges sitting on the US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio approved and adopted the order at a recent court meeting.

The order applies to each of the district court’s three divisions, whose court seats are located in Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus.

“These measures enacted by the Court are necessary to create and maintain a safe work environment, especially in light of the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Chief Judge Algenon L. Marbley. “We must ensure the health of our staff and the public we serve.”

